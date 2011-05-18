How are needle-nose pliers used?

Pliers are useful tools that are commonly found in home tool boxes; needle-nose pliers have distinct characteristics that set them apart from the other kinds of pliers. They're long and narrow, with pointy, curved or angled tips that have a strong grip. Needle-nose pliers are made of steel, with insulated plastic or rubber-coated grip handles that are easy to grasp and, if specifically noted as such, also provide protection from electric shock. They have sharp, thin blades, and they come in various sizes. They're designed to fit into the tightest and most cramped spaces, which can't be reached otherwise. Some models have a cutting tool at the tip, especially for cutting wires and electrical work.

Although they're commonly used to cut and bend small wires and electrical wiring, needle-nose pliers have other uses, as well. They can bend, cut and grip where fingers and other tools are too big or clumsy. Needle-nose pliers are good for reaching into tight spots where regular pliers are unwieldy. They can grip multiple wires and even pick up small screws with a strong secure grip. Hobbyists use needle-nose pliers for elaborate projects with small objects, and for jewelry-making tasks such as picking up and stringing beads, setting stones and attaching small clasps. Needle-nose pliers should be gripped tightly yet apply gentle force. They are not sturdy enough to cut large, hardened wires, and they are not to be used on live electrical wires.