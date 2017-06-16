Now You Can Actually Live in MIT's $10K Robotic Apartment in a Box

" " The Ori System is based on an MIT-developed design called CityHome. Ori Systems

Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Media Lab's Changing Places group have been working to change how urban dwellers live. A few years ago, they came up with the concept for CityHome — a tiny "hyper-efficient, technology-enabled" apartment, which uses robotic controls to move furniture built into a wall unit to reconfigure itself for different uses. That way, it can function as an office, bedroom, kitchen or party space, depending upon the time of day. A 200-square-foot (18.6-square-meter) space might function like one three times larger, thanks to the adaptability.

" " Available in both full and queen sizes, the Ori unit is intended to be installed in a central location in a small apartment. The first units will hit market in late 2017. Ori Systems

This "apartment in a box" might seem like a futuristic fantasy, but pretty soon, you'll be able to live in one thanks to a collaboration between between Media Lab and industrial designer and Fuseproject founder Yves Béhar.

A new company called Ori Systems is marketing a $10,000 robotic furniture system that that can change into different configurations on command. You can give it instructions through a control interface on the side of the unit, through a smartphone app or by talking to one of Amazon's Alexa-enabled intelligent agent devices.

"You will always be a finger touch, tap or voice command away from having your space adapt to you," Ori Systems says on its website.

The shape-shifting unit comes in flat-packed pieces that are designed to be assembled on site, and plugged into a conventional electrical outlet. The robotic unit moves along a linear track that gets taped to any hard floor surface.

Here's a video showing how it works:

If you'd like to buy the apartment-in-a-box and install it in your house or apartment, though, you may have to wait a while. So far, the company is only taking pre-orders from commercial real estate developers in New York, San Francisco, Boston, Seattle, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Vancouver, Miami, and Columbus, Ohio. The company's website doesn't give the price, but a Fastcodesign.com article says units will start at $10,000 apiece.

" " One Ori unit can function as bed, table, shelving, storage, desk and more. Ori Systems

Now That's Interesting Ori Systems gets its name from origami, the Japanese art of folding paper to make objects.