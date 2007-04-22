Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
Next  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Lawn & Garden
  4. Gardening
  5. Specialty Gardens

Pickerel Rush

by C. Colston Burrell
Pickerel rush is a tall flower that quickly forms dense clumps.

The pickerel rush is a native of North America but is widely planted the world over for its decorative effect. Several color variations are available.

 Description of pickerel rush: The pickerel rush bears shiny olive green spearhead-shape leaves above 2- to 3-foot stems. It quickly forms dense clumps. The spike-shape blue flower clusters begin to bloom in early summer and last until fall. Ease of care of pickerel rush: Easy.

Advertisement

Growing pickerel rush: Plant two or three clusters together in a large container for the best effect. This plant does equally well in full sun or partial shade. Its roots should be covered with 2 to 12 inches of water. Move it to the deepest part of the pool during the winter.

Propagating pickerel rush: By division.

Uses for pickerel rush: Pickerel rush makes a striking specimen plant for medium to large gardens, but it can be a bit overbearing in a small one. The flowers last well when cut.

Related varieties of pickerel rush: Blue to mauve or purple varieties are most common, but white-flowered pickerel rushes are also available.

Scientific name of pickerel rush: Pontederia cordata

Want more information on gardening and great plants you can grow? Try:

  • Garden Types: There are many ways to cultivate a lush oasis around your home. Read about all the different types of gardens you can create.
  • Gardening: Get great tips on how to keep your garden healthy and thriving.
  • Water Gardens: Learn how to plant a vital water garden to bring new life into your yard or patio space.
  • Water Garden Plants: Find out about stunning options for planting that will make your water garden unique and lovely.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

How to Care for Knockout Roses

How Wall Fountains Work

How Bog Gardens Work

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement