Top 10 Tips for Buying Your First Home

by Jessica Brown
Attend a First-time Home Buyer's Seminar

You can ask important questions and get great tips at first-time home buyer seminars, and they're often free, too.
You had to study up to learn how to drive before you got behind the wheel. It's the same with buying a house. Making the wrong decision on your first house can come back to haunt you, so why not take a little time to learn from the pros and go straight to the head of the class with your investment knowledge?

First-time home buyer seminars are offered by a range of organizations, including city housing departments and non-profit organizations. You'll get tips on shopping for a home, financing a purchase and even maintaining your home once you've bought it. Plus, many of the seminars are free.

