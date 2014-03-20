First-Time Home Buying
First-time home buying can be a major stress simply because of the novelty and the complication of the whole process. With this first-time home buying section, you'll be on your way to owning your dream house in no time.
You can almost picture your dream home now: a small, sky-blue craftsman tucked into a peaceful neighborhood near the city. Now it's just a matter of finding and buying it. Here's a handy list of home-buying tips to help you along.
In the midst of the 2008 housing crisis, the U.S. government introduced a program to encourage consumers to buy houses by offering a tax credit. It was expanded in 2009 and 2010. But did it ultimately help or hurt homebuyers and sellers?
By Alia Hoyt
If you're considering home ownership, you've got a lot to think about -- and which neighborhood you want to live in is farther down on the list than you may think. What should you consider first?
By Julia Layton
As you get closer to retirement age, it might feel like it's too late to buy a home. While this might be true in some cases, there are times when it still makes sense to buy. But are you ever too old to buy your first house?
Buying your first home is super exciting, a little nerve-wracking and a huge decision. For some, the emotional roller coaster may be enough to keep you renting forever. But don't fret; a home inspection can help quell some of those fears.
Buying your very first house can seem like a daunting task. While thoughts of white picket fences and granite countertops might be dancing in your head, you don't want to be carried off by a dream and left holding a serious bill. But if you go into it with some research and a little help from others, you can make the right choices as a first-time home buyer.
Unless you only operate with cold, hard cash, credit is a way of life. And managing that credit to keep you in the money is extremely important. Where does you credit score come into the equation, and what does it mean?
So, you're in the car rolling along and you see it, your dream house. While you may not be able to afford everything on your wish list, you will want a few amenities you've been yearning for. But do you really need them?
By Sara Elliott
Whereas a few years ago you could get a subprime loan without much trouble, the mortgage mess has led to a lot more caution in the way home loans are approved these days. If you're credit needs work, owning a home may be a distant dream.
By Sara Elliott
The upside of a housing-market crash? Prices fall, making it a great time to buy. Buying your first home isn't a simple process, but it's entirely doable with a little preparation. Where should you start?
By Julia Layton
Buying your first home can be a dream come true, but it can quickly turn into a nightmare. Realistic planning is key to avoiding the pitfalls that await first-time homebuyers.
By Jane McGrath