Top 10 Tips for Buying Your First Home

Make sure to find an experienced real estate agent you can trust. Creatas Images/ Thinkstock

Your real estate agent is your insider to the world of home buying, and the right agent can be a real asset to have on your side when buying your first home. You want someone you can trust and who will give you quality advice when you need it. So, talk to people you already trust. Friends and family members in the area might be able to offer some names of people they've used. Now, this won't work if you're moving to a new city. If you're relocating with a company, the company might be able to offer some recommendations.

Many real estate agents specialize in certain areas of town or types of property, so ask your prospective agents how many homes they've sold in your target area or what type of certifications they hold to see if they fit your needs [source: RE/MAX International, Inc.]. You may want to look into hiring a Realtor, which just means that your real estate agent is a member of the National Association of Realtors and has pledged to abide by a code of ethics set out by the group [source: National Association of Realtors].