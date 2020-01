Austin also boasts the hugely popular music festival South by Southwest, or SXSW. Randall Michelson/Contributor/ Getty Images

With a stable economic outlook, thanks to a dynamic and diverse group of area businesses, and a relatively low crime rate, Austin has family potential. If you're looking for sun, outrageously delicious Tex-Mex and a town with a bright future, you could do worse. Add to that a consistently low unemployment rate and an OK teacher to student ratio, and Austin becomes our lone star state candidate for relocation.