  Prev NEXT  

Top 10 Cities for Families

by Sara Elliott
Albuquerque, N.M.

The annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta draws participants and spectators from around the world.
Steve Snowden/Stringer/Getty Images

Albuquerque is a cultural melting pot that offers diversity, stability and natural grandeur. For sun lovers, this city anchored on the banks of the Rio Grande River has plenty of outdoor activities to keep families in shape and in touch with nature.

Thanks to the presence of companies like Intel Corporation and Sandia National Laboratories, Albuquerque also has a stable economy. It boasts a cost of living lower than the national average and an unemployment rate worth bragging about.

We think that Albuquerque's great weather, cultural variety and economic balance make it a great place to settle down.

Recommended

