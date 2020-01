The University of Virginia gives Charlottesville the small-town feel many college campuses provide. Robert Llewellyn/Workbook Stock/ Getty Images

The hometown of Thomas Jefferson, Charlottesville is close enough to our nation's capital for a convenient day trip, but far enough away to have its own unique personality and style. If you're into academia, art, or just plain Southern hospitality, this historic city delivers. With a good student to teacher ratio and a dedication to providing quality education to its children, Charlottesville is a Southern belle that puts family first.