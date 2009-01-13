Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Real Estate
  4. Moving Tips

Top 10 Moving Tips

4

The Budget & Paperwork

Plan a move without a budget and you might feel the pinch later. Expenses tend to creep in quickly and quietly, so keep a file for everything, no matter how small.

Why is this so important? You'll thank yourself next tax season when most of these items can be written off! Account for everything from the boxes and movers to the rug shampoo and packing paper.

Advertisement

Account for things you might have missed in your initial budget, such as:

  • Temporary storage for goods you might not use right away
  • Temporary living arrangements or short-term housing
  • Food and hotel stays required during transit to your new home
  • Pet boarding
  • Car servicing before your trip

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

5 Things You Should Do Before You Move Abroad

5 Tips for Preparing for Professional Movers

How to Pack a Moving Truck

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement