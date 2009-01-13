Top 10 Moving Tips

Plan a move without a budget and you might feel the pinch later. Expenses tend to creep in quickly and quietly, so keep a file for everything, no matter how small.

Why is this so important? You'll thank yourself next tax season when most of these items can be written off! Account for everything from the boxes and movers to the rug shampoo and packing paper.

Account for things you might have missed in your initial budget, such as: