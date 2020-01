You know when you're getting ready to move, and you think, "This is nothing. I can get it done in two weekends."? Well, you should really stop thinking that way because one thing's for sure: Moving pretty much always takes longer than you think it's going to take. So, be smart and plan ahead. There's lots of packing and organizing you can get out of the way two months in advance of your move. Click through the following pages to find out what should be on your to-do list.