10 Things You Should Do Two Months Before a Move

Moving is the perfect excuse to get rid of unwanted junk that's collected in your house over the years. The rule of thumb is: If you haven't used it in about a year and it doesn't have any sentimental value, get rid of it. It can be hard to let things go, though, so you may need to go through each closet or storage space twice. On the first run, you'll remove the obvious unwanted things, and on the second run you'll remove the items you're a little more attached to.