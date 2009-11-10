10 Things You Should Do Two Months Before a Move

If you don't want to hawk your unwanted items from your front yard, give them to charity. There are a million ways to give your things away. Anything from cars to appliances to clothes and shoes can be donated to a charitable organization. Start by going online to see what nonprofits have locations in your area and find out what their needs are. Choose a charity that needs the types of things you'd like to give, and then just give. Many nonprofits even set up receptacles on the side of the road to accept your donations. It's easy!