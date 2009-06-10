5 Inexpensive Staging Tips

It's amazing how small adjustments can make huge differences. Whether you're cash-strapped or have big bucks to spend, the simple act of replacing hardware around the house is a wise tip for home staging. Focus especially on the handles and knobs in the kitchen and at entranceways. The kitchen is a primary focal point of the house and is often the most important room to prospective buyers. However, SmartMoney magazine reports that even a minor kitchen-remodeling project can run upward of $21,000. Instead, changing out the hardware and lighting switch plates is a quick, inexpensive update. Also inspect the doorknob and knocker at the front door. Oxidized hardware should be buffed to a shine or replaced, since it makes for a poor first impression.