Selling a Home
Selling a home can take patience, but with proper staging and preparation, a home can sell in no time. Learn what it takes to sell a home with these articles.
6 of the Biggest Houses in the World
House Hunting? Be Prepared to Win a Bidding War
What Is an APR (Annual Percentage Rate)?
10 Things to Consider Before Buying Your First Home
How the First-time Homebuyer Tax Credit Worked
Are you financially ready to buy a house?
5 Things You Should Do Before You Move Abroad
5 Tips for Preparing for Professional Movers
Learn More
When it comes to buying that spooky-ish-looking Victorian mansion, the word is "buyer beware." No states mandate disclosure that a house is haunted and only a few require disclosure if the seller is asked directly.
By Dave Roos
You'll deal with a lot of different people in your quest to buy or sell a home: a realtor, inspector and lender. But the one who might have the most power over the outcome is the appraiser. Learn how to get the best appraisal.
By Dave Roos
That friend or relative who said they only needed somewhere to stay for a few days is still on your couch a few months later. Getting them out legally might be harder than you think.
By Dave Roos
Advertisement
When you can't afford your mortgage any longer and don't want to foreclose, a short sale seems like a good idea. How do you qualify for one, and what should you watch out for?
By Dave Roos
New construction looks a lot different than it did even five years ago, but there are some plans that have stood the test of time.
By Sara Elliott
The economic downturn and real estate market crash led many homeowners into the distressing process foreclosure. However, for some, there's another option. How can a short sale be better than a foreclosure?
When you're suddenly unable to keep up with your mortgage payments, a barrage of questions come to mind: What happens next? Will you lose your home? But the most important question is can you stop the foreclosure process?
Advertisement
Being a landlord means you may sometimes want to evict a tenant. Learn about how to evict a tenant in this article.
Mortgages can become unbearable financial burdens. Learn how to manage your mortgage in a smart way in this article.
The final stage in buying a home is the closing process. Learn what the closing process for a home sale is in this article.
A mortgage is a loan that uses your house as collateral. Learn where the lenders get their money in this article.
Advertisement
We wish it were as easy as putting a sign in your front yard and listing the house on the Internet, but selling your home is going to take a little bit more work than that. But you don't have to spend a ton of money to get it ready.
By Sara Elliott
A pre-foreclosure strategy called a short sale means foreclosure can be avoided and the auction gavel need not lower on your home. But will this process ruin your credit?
Short sales have gotten more common in the past few years, since the real estate bubble popped and banks have become eager to avoid the foreclosure process. What do you need to know about short sales?
Even when you still have money to pay on your mortgage, you may be able to borrow from the bank with your home as collateral. Learn how to calculate your home equity in this article.
Advertisement
You may be able to borrow money based on the equity, or worth, of your home. Learn about the possibility of a home equity credit line in this article.
Realtors only get paid after they’ve completed the sale or purchase of a property. You can learn more about the factors that affect a Realtor’s commission in this article.
Landlords usually advertise their properties and meet with potential renters. Learn how landlords find renters in this article.
As the housing market starts to cool, it becomes tougher to sell a home quickly. You can learn more about the main goal of home staging by reading this article.
Advertisement
One tip for a successful do-it-yourself home staging project is to solicit the opinions of friends and family about what the staging should focus on. You can learn more about whether you really need a home staging professional in this article.
According to home staging professionals, a home’s exterior is what makes the first impression on a prospective homebuyer. You can learn more about ways to enhance a home’s curb appeal by reading this article.
So you're ready to sell your house? But if you live in a community with a homeowners association, it might not be as simple as putting out a "for sale" sign and waiting on buyers to start rolling in.
By Sarah Alban
Many people find it impossible to continue making their mortgage payments. Learn why most homes get foreclosed from this article.
Advertisement
You can decide to sell your home without the services of a real estate agent. Learn what the pros and cons of selling your own home are in this article.
Do real estate agents really earn their commission? Learn about the reasons for hiring a real estate agent from this article.