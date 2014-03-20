Selling a Home

Selling a home can take patience, but with proper staging and preparation, a home can sell in no time. Learn what it takes to sell a home with these articles.

Do You Have to Tell Buyers Your House Is Haunted?
When it comes to buying that spooky-ish-looking Victorian mansion, the word is "buyer beware." No states mandate disclosure that a house is haunted and only a few require disclosure if the seller is asked directly.

By Dave Roos

10 Things to Know About a Home Appraisal
You'll deal with a lot of different people in your quest to buy or sell a home: a realtor, inspector and lender. But the one who might have the most power over the outcome is the appraiser. Learn how to get the best appraisal.

By Dave Roos

How Do You Evict Your Freeloading Friend?
That friend or relative who said they only needed somewhere to stay for a few days is still on your couch a few months later. Getting them out legally might be harder than you think.

By Dave Roos

How Short Sales Work
When you can't afford your mortgage any longer and don't want to foreclose, a short sale seems like a good idea. How do you qualify for one, and what should you watch out for?

By Dave Roos

What Are the Best-selling House Plans?
New construction looks a lot different than it did even five years ago, but there are some plans that have stood the test of time.

By Sara Elliott

10 Benefits of Short Sale over Foreclosure
The economic downturn and real estate market crash led many homeowners into the distressing process foreclosure. However, for some, there's another option. How can a short sale be better than a foreclosure?

By Matt Cunningham

Can you stop a foreclosure on your home?
When you're suddenly unable to keep up with your mortgage payments, a barrage of questions come to mind: What happens next? Will you lose your home? But the most important question is can you stop the foreclosure process?

By Danielle Fisher

How to Evict a Tenant
Being a landlord means you may sometimes want to evict a tenant. Learn about how to evict a tenant in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How can you manage your mortgage in a smart way?
Mortgages can become unbearable financial burdens. Learn how to manage your mortgage in a smart way in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What is the closing process for a home sale?
The final stage in buying a home is the closing process. Learn what the closing process for a home sale is in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Who buys up mortgages on the secondary market?
A mortgage is a loan that uses your house as collateral. Learn where the lenders get their money in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

10 Things to Do Before You List Your House
We wish it were as easy as putting a sign in your front yard and listing the house on the Internet, but selling your home is going to take a little bit more work than that. But you don't have to spend a ton of money to get it ready.

By Sara Elliott

Will selling your home short ruin your credit?
A pre-foreclosure strategy called a short sale means foreclosure can be avoided and the auction gavel need not lower on your home. But will this process ruin your credit?

By Denise Harrison

Top 10 Things to Know About Short Sales
Short sales have gotten more common in the past few years, since the real estate bubble popped and banks have become eager to avoid the foreclosure process. What do you need to know about short sales?

By Becky Striepe

How is home equity calculated?
Even when you still have money to pay on your mortgage, you may be able to borrow from the bank with your home as collateral. Learn how to calculate your home equity in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What is a home equity credit line?
You may be able to borrow money based on the equity, or worth, of your home. Learn about the possibility of a home equity credit line in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What factors affect a Realtor's commission?
Realtors only get paid after they’ve completed the sale or purchase of a property. You can learn more about the factors that affect a Realtor’s commission in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How do landlords find renters?
Landlords usually advertise their properties and meet with potential renters. Learn how landlords find renters in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What is the main goal of home staging?
As the housing market starts to cool, it becomes tougher to sell a home quickly. You can learn more about the main goal of home staging by reading this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Do you really need a home staging professional?
One tip for a successful do-it-yourself home staging project is to solicit the opinions of friends and family about what the staging should focus on. You can learn more about whether you really need a home staging professional in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What are some tips for adding curb appeal?
According to home staging professionals, a home’s exterior is what makes the first impression on a prospective homebuyer. You can learn more about ways to enhance a home’s curb appeal by reading this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Do you need to contact your homeowners association when selling your house?
So you're ready to sell your house? But if you live in a community with a homeowners association, it might not be as simple as putting out a "for sale" sign and waiting on buyers to start rolling in.

By Sarah Alban

Why do most homes get foreclosed?
Many people find it impossible to continue making their mortgage payments. Learn why most homes get foreclosed from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What are the pros and cons of selling your own home?
You can decide to sell your home without the services of a real estate agent. Learn what the pros and cons of selling your own home are in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What are some reasons for hiring a real estate agent?
Do real estate agents really earn their commission? Learn about the reasons for hiring a real estate agent from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors