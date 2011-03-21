What are some tips for adding curb appeal?

As you get ready to sell your home, there are several ways that you can make it stand out from other properties that are on the market. For example, it's crucial that prospective homebuyers get a good view of your home from the outside - this is referred to as curb appeal. As such, you'll want to spend some extra time on keeping your grass, trees and hedges nicely trimmed. The idea is for your house to have a "framed" look, similar to what you would see in a photograph. As far as the color of your house is concerned, less is more. Most home staging professionals recommend that no more than three colors be used on your house's exterior. Many professionals even suggest only using two paint colors. If you can't afford to paint your house, you can always pressure-wash it, along with the walkways and shutters.

A rather clever way to add luster to your lawn is to use nontoxic paints that can cover up brown spots. This technique is also one that's used on golf courses. Make sure that your yard is in good shape (and not just green). Raking and mowing your lawn will help your house look better. To add some color to your house's exterior, you can invest in artificial flowers, trees and shrubs, particularly if there's no time to plant real ones. Most silk arrangements will begin to wilt after being exposed to the elements for more than two months; hopefully, though, you will have sold your home within this time.

If you have pets, you'll want to remove all pet accessories from both inside the house and the yard. Furthermore, it's a good idea to leave your pet at a friend's place while you're showing your home - not everyone is a pet lover.