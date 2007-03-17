Rhubarb can be planted for its looks alone, but then you'd be missing out on those tasty stalks, necessary for strawberry rhubarb pie. Rhubarb grows best in cool climates, but it can also be grown in warmer weather.
A hardy perennial, rhubarb grows 2 to 4 feet tall, with large, attractive leaves on strong stalks. The leaf stalks are red or green and grow up from a stout rhizome. The flowers are small and grow on top of a dense flower spike.
Common Name: Rhubarb
Scientific Name: Rheum rhabarbarum
Hardiness: Hardy (may survive first frost)
In the next section, we'll show you how to grow rhubarb.
