Russian Sage vs. Lavender: Are You Looking for Color or Aroma?

" " You can grow Russian sage in your garden if you're looking for a pop of purple, but don't expect a distinct scent like what you'd get from lavender. Anna Hoychuk / Shutterstock

In Russian sage vs. lavender comparisons, gardeners often wonder which plant is best for color, fragrance, and low-maintenance appeal.

While they may look similar in bloom, these two plants differ in origin, growing habits, and uses.