In many gardens, this plant, along with the winter aconite (Eranthis), is the first flower of spring, blooming as early as January in the South and as late as April in the North. The flowers often push their way up through the snow. Should a late snowfall occur, snowdrops will remain in suspended animation until the snow melts and then carry on with their display.

Description of snowdrop: Snowdrops bear dainty, 1-inch hanging flowers on 6-inch stems. The flowers are white with greenish inner petals. When grown in large masses, the combined fragrance perfumes the air. The leaves are straplike or grassy, appearing with the flowers and fading away in late spring. Ease of care: Easy.

Growing snowdrop: Plant bulbs 3 inches deep and 3 inches apart in an area where they can grow undisturbed for many years. The plant is easily forced indoors. Snowdrops perform poorly in warm climates.

Propagating snowdrop: By division.

Uses for snowdrop: Although they can be grown in beds and borders, snowdrops are best used for naturalizing. They adapt readily to lawns, meadows, and woods. Although their stems are rather short, they are popular cut flowers.

Snowdrop related varieties: Flore Pleno is a double-flowered form of the common snowdrop. Giant snowdrop (G. Elwesii) is only slightly larger than its cousin and blooms later.

Scientific name of snowdrop: Galanthus nivalis

