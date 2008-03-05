HowStuffWorks Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Lawn & Garden
  4. Gardening
  5. Bulb Gardens

Bulb Gardens

Blooming bulb gardens are a harbinger of spring. Learn how to create beautiful bulb gardens of your own.

Violet-Scented Iris

Planning a Bulb Garden

Crocus

Glory-of-the-Snow

Learn More

How to Store Canna Bulbs

You'd like to learn how to store your canna lily bulbs for next year. Here's how to store canna bulbs.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Gardening / Bulb Gardens
Planting Bulbs

Plant bulbs in your garden and you can extend the seasons with lovely, colorful blossoms. This article will guide you through the process of planting these wonderful plants in your garden.

By C. Colston Burrell Gardening / Bulb Gardens
Flowering Onion

Flowering onion, or allium, is a flower bulb that blooms across spring and summer. Flowering onions are easy to grow. In this article, learn about planting, growing, propagating, and using flowering onion.

By C. Colston Burrell Gardening / Bulb Gardens
Hyacinth

Hyacinth is an easy-to-grow flower that can perfume your garden with only a few bulbs. In this article, learn about planting, growing, propagating, and using hyacinth.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd. Gardening / Bulb Gardens
Violet-Scented Iris

Violet-scented iris is an easy-to-grow, sweet smelling flower that blooms in late winter or early spring. In this article, learn about planting, growing, propagating, and using violet-scented iris.

By C. Colston Burrell Gardening / Bulb Gardens
Siberian Squill

Siberian squill is among the easiest flowers to grow, and is also one of the hardiest, surviving above the Arctic circle. In this article, learn about planting, growing, propagating, and using Siberian squill.

By C. Colston Burrell Gardening / Bulb Gardens
Snowdrop

Snowdrop is an easy-to-grow, early blooming spring flower and will often push through the last snow of the season. In this article, learn about planting, growing, propagating, and using snowdrop.

By C. Colston Burrell Gardening / Bulb Gardens
Tulip

Tulips are a popular flower and the species holds varieties that can keep your garden blooming all season. In this article, learn about planting, growing, propagating, and using tulip.

By C. Colston Burrell Gardening / Bulb Gardens
Glory-of-the-Snow

Glory-of-the-snow is a great choice for climates with long winters, as it needs cold weather to thrive. In this article, learn about planting, growing, propagating, and using glory-of-the-snow.

By C. Colston Burrell Gardening / Bulb Gardens
Planning a Bulb Garden

A bulb garden lets you boast a lovely, colorful garden in the off-season. This article will help you plan a garden of these hardy plants and understand the differences among the various types of bulbs.

By C. Colston Burrell Gardening / Bulb Gardens
Colchicum, Meadow Saffron

Colchium is a spectacular, fall-flowering bulb that grows shades of pink to white blossoms. In this article, learn about planting, growing, propagating, and using colchicum.

By C. Colston Burrell Gardening / Bulb Gardens
Crocus

Looking for a wide array of colors in a bulb that blooms throughout the growing season? Crocus is easy to grow. In this article, learn about planting, growing, propagating, and using crocuses.

By C. Colston Burrell Gardening / Bulb Gardens
Tips for Growing Bulbs

Bulbs include a variety of plants that produce beautiful, colorful blossoms. Check out this article for tips on growing and caring for bulbs, and for ideas on incorporating these wonderful plants into your garden's design.

By C. Colston Burrell Gardening / Bulb Gardens

Corn Snakes: Beloved by Both Farmers and Reptile Enthusiasts
October 4, 2019

Arrested Development Rapper Speech Helps Rehab Prisoners Through Music
October 4, 2019

Why Do Social Media Platforms Practice Shadowbanning?
October 3, 2019

Recommended