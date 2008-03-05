Blooming bulb gardens are a harbinger of spring. Learn how to create beautiful bulb gardens of your own.
You'd like to learn how to store your canna lily bulbs for next year. Here's how to store canna bulbs.
Plant bulbs in your garden and you can extend the seasons with lovely, colorful blossoms. This article will guide you through the process of planting these wonderful plants in your garden.
Flowering onion, or allium, is a flower bulb that blooms across spring and summer. Flowering onions are easy to grow. In this article, learn about planting, growing, propagating, and using flowering onion.
Hyacinth is an easy-to-grow flower that can perfume your garden with only a few bulbs. In this article, learn about planting, growing, propagating, and using hyacinth.
Violet-scented iris is an easy-to-grow, sweet smelling flower that blooms in late winter or early spring. In this article, learn about planting, growing, propagating, and using violet-scented iris.
Siberian squill is among the easiest flowers to grow, and is also one of the hardiest, surviving above the Arctic circle. In this article, learn about planting, growing, propagating, and using Siberian squill.
Snowdrop is an easy-to-grow, early blooming spring flower and will often push through the last snow of the season. In this article, learn about planting, growing, propagating, and using snowdrop.
Tulips are a popular flower and the species holds varieties that can keep your garden blooming all season. In this article, learn about planting, growing, propagating, and using tulip.
Glory-of-the-snow is a great choice for climates with long winters, as it needs cold weather to thrive. In this article, learn about planting, growing, propagating, and using glory-of-the-snow.
A bulb garden lets you boast a lovely, colorful garden in the off-season. This article will help you plan a garden of these hardy plants and understand the differences among the various types of bulbs.
Colchium is a spectacular, fall-flowering bulb that grows shades of pink to white blossoms. In this article, learn about planting, growing, propagating, and using colchicum.
Looking for a wide array of colors in a bulb that blooms throughout the growing season? Crocus is easy to grow. In this article, learn about planting, growing, propagating, and using crocuses.
Bulbs include a variety of plants that produce beautiful, colorful blossoms. Check out this article for tips on growing and caring for bulbs, and for ideas on incorporating these wonderful plants into your garden's design.
