How Solar Yard Lights Work

Solar yard lights generate and store their own power in the day and release it a night.

If ­you have a yard and have ever thought about lighting it at night, then you have probably heard about solar yard lights. They are still pretty expensive, but their advantage is that you don't have to run any wiring for them. As long as a location gets direct sunlight, you can put a light there in about 15 seconds.

­These­ lights are extremely interesting because they are almost like mini-satellites. They generate and store their own power during the day and then release it at night. This is just like a satellite that stores solar energy while it is on the sunny side of the planet and then uses that energy when it's on the dark side. In this article, you will learn exactly how it happens!

The Basics

A solar light consists of the following components:

If you pop off the cover, you will find that all of the working components are mounted as a single unit. On the back side you see this:

Next, we'll take a closer look at some of these components.

