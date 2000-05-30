Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Home Improvement
  4. Outdoor Living

How Solar Yard Lights Work

by Marshall Brain

Inside a Solar Yard Light

You can see the battery, LED and controller board. If you cover the light sensor, the LED turns on, like this:

Here are close-ups of the LED and the controller board:

Advertisement

On the other side of this module is a four-cell solar array, measuring 2 inches by 2 inches (5 cm x 5 cm), and the photoresistor:

Here is a closer view of the photoresistor:

See How do the streetlights turn on automatically at night? for more information on how photoresistors work.

Now let's see how the whole setup works to light your yard at night.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

How to Get Rid of Rats

From Garden to Table: Recipes from Your Backyard

English vs. French vs. Japanese: An International Garden Primer

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement