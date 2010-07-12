Top 5 Benefits of Top-load Washers

Your top loader may not be trendy, but it does the trick. Buccina Studios/Photodisc/ Thinkstock

Lately, front-load washing machines are all the rage in home appliances. They're sleek, sexy and new. Manufacturers tout the benefits: front-loaders use less water, they have a smaller carbon footprint, and they come in a variety of colors to match your home decor.

We'll admit that it'd be pretty cool if your washer matched your wall color, but when it comes down to it, all you really need your washing machine to do is get your clothes clean.

Front-load washers may be hip, but there's nothing wrong with hanging onto that top-load washer. And we'll tell you why on the next five pages.