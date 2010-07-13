Can all washers use high-efficiency detergent?

One major difference between HE detergent and traditional detergent is the amount of suds produced. Hemera/ Thinkstock

Front-load washers are all the rage these days, and not just because of their sleek look. They also provide a lot of energy savings, so you can save a few bucks and fly your green flag. Besides cutting down on power usage, front-loaders also use about 40 percent less water than the top-loaders with their silly baskets full of suds. (You're welcome, Mother Earth.) They do this by filling only the bottom portion of the tub and tumbling the clothes into it. So what's the deal with that special detergent for front- loaders?