Top 5 Benefits of Top-load Washers

by Debra Ronca
More Models Are Available

Again, because top-load washers have been around for so long, you have a lot more to choose from when shopping for a new model. A quick look at the Web sites of Whirlpool and Maytag (two leading manufacturers of washing machines) shows more top-load models available.

You'll also find more budget options with top-load washing machines. Front-load washers still tend to be on the higher end of the price range, while the top-load washers run the gamut from inexpensive to luxury.

Comfort Counts

Some people also find they prefer top-loading washing machines simply because they don't have to bend down to take the laundry in and out of the machine.

