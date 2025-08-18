7 Types of Knives for Kitchens, Outdoor Adventures, and More

Whether you're slicing bread or prepping for survival, the different types of knives out there matter more than you think. The right blade turns kitchen tasks into precision work and makes outdoor adventures safer and easier.
Advertisement
Whether you're slicing bread or prepping for survival, the different types of knives out there matter more than you think. The right blade turns kitchen tasks into precision work and makes outdoor adventures safer and easier.
Advertisement
This is the workhorse of the kitchen. A chef's knife has a broad, curved edge perfect for chopping vegetables, mincing garlic, and slicing meat. It usually features a durable blade with a pointed tip and is ideal for most kitchen tasks.
Japanese knives like the Santoku knife are a variation, known for their flat edge and lighter build.
Advertisement
Paring knives are perfect for peeling fruit, trimming fat, and working with delicate flesh. Their narrow blade allows for precise cuts.
Utility knives fill the gap between paring and chef's knives, offering a thin blade ideal for slicing vegetables or cutting meat. These are go-to tools when the chef's knife feels too bulky.
Advertisement
Serrated knives come in many forms, all designed to handle soft or crusty foods. A bread knife slices crusty loaves without flattening them, thanks to its serrated edge.
Tomato knives have smaller serrations and a pointed blade for clean cuts through slippery skin. Both types keep structural integrity in soft foods.
Advertisement
Boning knives, including flexible boning knives, are made to separate raw meat from bone. Fillet knives are similar but optimized for fish, offering control over delicate flesh. Carving knives are long and thin, designed to glide through cooked meats like roast beef or turkey without shredding them.
Advertisement
These specialty blades each serve specific roles. A cheese knife handles soft cheeses without sticking. A butter knife, with its flat edge, is perfect for spreading. Decorating knives have scalloped or patterned edges, useful for crafting visual flair on fruits or cakes.
Advertisement
Steak knives have a serrated blade that slices cooked meat cleanly at the table. They’re common in kitchen knife sets and ideal for dishes like roast beef. These knives often come with wooden handles and are a staple in everyday meals.
Advertisement
For life outside the kitchen, there’s a whole world of knife types.
Advertisement
Understanding blade shape can help you pick the best knife.
A knife's performance also depends on its tang and handle design, and on whether it is a single-blade knife or a multi-tool with multiple implements.
Advertisement
We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.
Advertisement
Please copy/paste the following text to properly cite this HowStuffWorks.com article:
Advertisement