7 Types of Knives for Kitchens, Outdoor Adventures, and More

By: Elena Tralwyn  |  Aug 18, 2025
knives
A paring knife won't do in the wild, but it'll also be pretty difficult to mince garlic with a bushcraft knife. Andy Shell / Shutterstock

Whether you're slicing bread or prepping for survival, the different types of knives out there matter more than you think. The right blade turns kitchen tasks into precision work and makes outdoor adventures safer and easier.

Contents
  1. Chef's Knife
  2. Paring and Utility Knives
  3. Bread, Tomato, and Serrated Knives
  4. Boning, Fillet, and Carving Knives
  5. Cheese, Butter, and Decorating Knives
  6. Steak Knives and Table Use
  7. Outdoor and Tactical Knives
  8. Knife Anatomy and Blade Shapes

1. Chef's Knife

Santoku knife
Santoku knife. hurricanehank / Shutterstock

This is the workhorse of the kitchen. A chef's knife has a broad, curved edge perfect for chopping vegetables, mincing garlic, and slicing meat. It usually features a durable blade with a pointed tip and is ideal for most kitchen tasks.

Japanese knives like the Santoku knife are a variation, known for their flat edge and lighter build.

2. Paring and Utility Knives

Paring knife
Paring knife. KBYC photography / Shutterstock

Paring knives are perfect for peeling fruit, trimming fat, and working with delicate flesh. Their narrow blade allows for precise cuts.

Utility knives fill the gap between paring and chef's knives, offering a thin blade ideal for slicing vegetables or cutting meat. These are go-to tools when the chef's knife feels too bulky.

3. Bread, Tomato, and Serrated Knives

Serrated bread knife
Serrated bread knife. Bruce Peter / Shutterstock

Serrated knives come in many forms, all designed to handle soft or crusty foods. A bread knife slices crusty loaves without flattening them, thanks to its serrated edge.

Tomato knives have smaller serrations and a pointed blade for clean cuts through slippery skin. Both types keep structural integrity in soft foods.

4. Boning, Fillet, and Carving Knives

Fillet knives
Fillet knives. Piotr Wawrzyniuk / Shutterstock

Boning knives, including flexible boning knives, are made to separate raw meat from bone. Fillet knives are similar but optimized for fish, offering control over delicate flesh. Carving knives are long and thin, designed to glide through cooked meats like roast beef or turkey without shredding them.

5. Cheese, Butter, and Decorating Knives

Cheese knives
Cheese knives. VLADIMIR VK / Shutterstock

These specialty blades each serve specific roles. A cheese knife handles soft cheeses without sticking. A butter knife, with its flat edge, is perfect for spreading. Decorating knives have scalloped or patterned edges, useful for crafting visual flair on fruits or cakes.

6. Steak Knives and Table Use

Steak knife
Steak knife. Anton Chernov / Shutterstock

Steak knives have a serrated blade that slices cooked meat cleanly at the table. They’re common in kitchen knife sets and ideal for dishes like roast beef. These knives often come with wooden handles and are a staple in everyday meals.

7. Outdoor and Tactical Knives

Outdoor knife
Outdoor knife. Schaifour / Shutterstock

For life outside the kitchen, there’s a whole world of knife types.

  • Pocket knives are compact and versatile for everyday carry.
  • Tactical knives and combat knives are built for reliability in high-stakes situations.
  • Bushcraft knives and survival knives are engineered for durability, making them essential tools for wilderness skills.

Knife Anatomy and Blade Shapes

Various chef knives
Using the right knife makes your task a lot easier. Halil ibrahim mescioglu / Shutterstock

Understanding blade shape can help you pick the best knife.

  • Straight-edge blades offer clean cuts, while a curved edge adds power to chopping.
  • Serrated edges are perfect for tough surfaces.
  • Flat-edge blades help with smooth slicing.

A knife's performance also depends on its tang and handle design, and on whether it is a single-blade knife or a multi-tool with multiple implements.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

