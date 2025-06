" " Understanding the differences between wood species is necessary for construction projects where you need extremely durable materials, and it's also helpful for less intense outdoor projects. Grace Cary / Getty Images

From dining tables to musical instruments, wood is everywhere. But not all wood is created equal. The types of wood you choose can affect a product’s strength, appearance, durability and cost.

Whether you're building furniture, framing a house or choosing outdoor materials, understanding wood types is essential.