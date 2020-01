To eliminate the stale smell in handwashables:

Soak them in 4 tablespoons baking soda and a quart of water.

Rinse well.

Squeeze out the solution.

Air dry.

Prevent nylon items from yellowing by adding baking soda to both the wash and rinse water.

Advertisement

Yellowed linens can be brightened by adding 4 tablespoons baking soda to the wash water.