Not a true canna, water canna nevertheless looks a great deal like one, especially its leaves. Although quite hardy, its exotic form adds a tropical note to the water garden.

Description of water canna: The bold, broad, upright leaves are glaucous green in color with a maroon spot at their base and reach up to 4 feet in height. The water canna bears purple flowers in clusters atop thin, graceful stems rising another foot or more above the leaves. Ease of care of water canna: Moderately easy.

Growing water canna: Grow in full sun or partial shade. It adapts equally well to damp soil or water up to 12 inches deep. For maximum hardiness in the colder parts of its range, grow it with its roots well-covered in water. In zones 5 and above, bring it indoors for the winter.

Propagating water canna: By division.

Uses for water canna: Water canna, with its tropical appearance, makes a striking accent or background plant for the water garden. Grow two or three pots of it for best effect.

Related species of water canna: True water cannas (Canna sp.) look much like tall versions of the common garden canna. They have similar sword-shaped leaves and bear bright pink, red, orange, or yellow flowers. True cannas are subtropical plants and, in zones 8 and below, should be wintered indoors as dormant rhizomes.

Scientific name of water canna: Thalia dealbata

