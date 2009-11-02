Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Home Improvement
  4. Outdoor Living

10 Pool Maintenance Tips

by Echo Surina
7

Professionally Service the Heater

You can skim the pool for leaves yourself, but hire a professional to service the heater.
You can skim the pool for leaves yourself, but hire a professional to service the heater.
©iStockphoto.com/TerryHealy

Pool heaters typically require the least maintenance of all pool equipment. Gas heaters can work fine without being serviced for a couple years, and electric ones can last even longer. Consult your manufacturer's manual for specific care instructions. Sometimes, calcium scales build up inside the tubes of a heater and restrict flow, preventing the water from heating adequately. If this happens, recruit the help of a professional because the heater may need to be disassembled and have its tubes cleaned out with a wire brush or acid. Hiring someone to service your pool can cost $100 or more per month, depending on the maintenance your pool requires.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

How to Get Rid of Rats

From Garden to Table: Recipes from Your Backyard

English vs. French vs. Japanese: An International Garden Primer

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement