Top 10 Ideas for Outdoor Living Spaces

Colorful Adirondack chairs will add a pop of personality to an outdoor space. iStockphoto/ Thinkstock

Earth tones might look nice in your living room, but in the outdoors they'll shrink and blend in with the surroundings. And although black tends to be chic and stylish inside the home, black furniture will become very hot in direct sunlight. To complement the greens and browns of the outdoors, you can add a splash of whimsy by choosing bold, brightly colored accessories. For a touch of excitement, you might consider swapping out those faded cushions on your outdoor furniture for bold and colorful ones. Bright blue, red and yellow Adirondack chairs or a pink picnic table might not sound like everyone's cup of tea -- and indeed those colors might be a bit overwhelming inside the home -- but outside they'll add an element of playfulness and fun. Some other options for colorful accessories could include a brightly patterned hammock or Chinese paper lanterns.

For some ideas for how to brighten your outdoor space after dark, read on.