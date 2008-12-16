Top 10 Ideas for Outdoor Living Spaces

The right lighting can add drama and romance, and create a soft glow outdoors. Digital Vision/ Thinkstock

The holidays aren't the only time to string up some lights in your outdoor spaces. In the warmer months, spending time outdoors isn't limited to the daylight hours, so you'll want to set the mood with some tasteful and dramatic outdoor lighting. Effective lighting can make your outdoor living space safer, because it'll help to prevent people from tripping in the dark, but it can also help to transform your yard or deck into an inviting place to spend time after the sun goes down.

Good landscape and deck lighting can accent the assets of your outdoor space, while allowing the less attractive elements to fade into the shadows. These days, most outdoor lighting comes from electric bulbs, but for a softer glow, you might consider adding lanterns or torches into the mix. As a general rule, lighting around the outside of a house that is pointed upward can dramatically accent the architecture of the structure, while light pointed downward will create a softer, cozier glow.