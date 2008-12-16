Home & Garden
Top 10 Ideas for Outdoor Living Spaces

by John Fuller & Mark Boyer
8

Go Big with an Outdoor Kitchen

Outdoor kitchens are the ultimate for those who like to entertain.
Hemera/Thinkstock

The kitchen is the heart of any home, so it should follow that an outdoor kitchen would be where the action is in any outdoor living space. Creating a second kitchen won't just save you from constantly making trips back and forth between the grill and the indoor stove or refrigerator, it'll also create a great space for entertaining. Whether it's in the back yard in the suburbs or on a rooftop in the city, outdoor kitchens have grown in popularity because cooking al fresco feels less like a chore and instead more of a pleasure.

The grill is typically at the center of any outdoor kitchen, but with the right setup you can do much more than cook steaks in your outdoor space. In addition to a grill, you can build your open-air kitchen around a refrigerator, sink, food prep areas, or even a wood-fired pizza oven. Another key ingredient to any outdoor kitchen is seating, which can range from standard picnic tables to a full bar complete with working beer taps [source: Patteson].

