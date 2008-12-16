Top 10 Ideas for Outdoor Living Spaces

Finding furniture and other items designed for the outside will save you from having to replace goods damaged from bad weather. Evan Sklar/ Getty Images

Of course, having an outdoor living space means keeping a lot of things out in the open air that normally need protection from a roof and four walls.

If you're serious about keeping an outdoor living space, invest in products that are meant for the outdoors. If you want seating, you can't just toss any old sofa out on the porch and expect it to stay clean. Every day can bring unpredictable weather, yet even pleasant weather can have an ill effect on furniture. If you're furnishing a deck or patio, look for weatherproof furniture that can withstand rain, wind and direct sunlight without fading, rotting or falling victim to any other type of weather damage. Properly waterproofed wood or metal benches can go for years in the rain without sustaining damage.

And if you want to lounge on the porch and catch up on your favorite TV programs, finding an outdoor television that provides good contrast and anti-glare against the outdoor light is the best way to go.