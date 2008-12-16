Top 10 Ideas for Outdoor Living Spaces

Cold weather can cause damage to furniture and other outdoor items, so it helps to properly winterize everything. Steven Miric/ Getty Images

During the winter months, most of us want to spend our time either in the comfort of a heated room or curled up by the fireplace. Chances are, however, that many of the things that comprise our outdoor spaces will stay out in the cold. A bench bolted down to a brick foundation, for instance, obviously can't be moved inside very easily. Even so, taking good care of your outdoor living space during the cold, winter months will ensure protection and keep your property in top shape.

Wooden structures are especially vulnerable to bad weather, since they can rot, warp and crack in the cold. You should clean any wet spots on benches, decks and patios, as moisture and standing water in cold weather can promote mold, mildew and unappealing stains in wood. Sweeping up leaves and dirt and safely cleaning with bleach can keep everything clean and enjoyable for the next time you use your outdoor space in the spring.