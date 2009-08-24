5 Tools You Need for Demolition

Demolition can be the most fun part of a remodeling job. iStockphoto.com /Creacart

Demolition is a messy and sometimes dangerous part of any home renovation. Simply taking down that wall to achieve the desirable open floor plan may not be quite as easy as it sounds. While it may be tempting to go at the wall with a sledgehammer, that's not always the prudent thing to do. Demolition creates a lot of dust, broken drywall and shattered wood and brick. Depending on what you're demolishing, you may need to use different tools to finish the job. But unlike carpentry, you can typically get most demo jobs done with a few select implements. We'll take a look at five different tools you'll likely need if you're taking on a demolition project at your home.