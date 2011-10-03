5 Ways Double Ovens Make Life Easier

" " Double ovens allow you to get your cooking chores over quicker and spend more time with your family. Steve Cole/Photographer's Choice RF/ Getty Images

June Cleaver could prepare a home-cooked meal every night and still have time for her family. But not only did the TV world change -- by the 1970s, Carol Brady had Alice the housekeeper to help feed her brood -- the real world changed. Today's cook may be a stay-at-home parent, a working professional, someone who entertains frequently or very little. Regardless, anything that makes life easier is worth checking out -- and herein lies the magic of the double oven.

The double oven is just what it claims to be, two cooking spaces instead of one. In our modern world, anything can be customized, but most double ovens have three set-ups -- two full-sized ovens, a full-sized one topped with a smaller oven, or a combination which is a full oven with either a convection or microwave oven on top.

Advertisement

When choosing a double oven, there are a variety of factors to consider:

Space -- the room available affects whether you choose wall-mounted, full-sized or another model.

Price -- Double ovens can range from as low as $500 or $600 to several thousand dollars, depending on features, configuration, brand name and size.

Options -- Double ovens have features like heat sensors and various cooking modes.

While the options on double ovens are numerous, the consensus from owners is that they make life easier. So, read on to find out why, starting with the most obvious reason.