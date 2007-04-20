Baby blue eyes is a California native found in woodland sites. It blooms well all summer in full sun as long as it is kept well watered and night temperatures drop below 65% F.

: Baby blue eyes is a small plant, rarely growing over 10 inches high. The mounding plants are covered with flowers that are up to 11/2 inches in diameter. Most commonly, the flowers are sky-blue centered with white; some forms are spotted or veined with deeper colors.

: Nemophila does best in cool, dry climates where it will grow well in full sun as long as it is kept moist. In warmer regions, it will benefit from partial or dappled shade. In the warmest areas, it should be planted for a spring display. Baby blue eyes must have good drainage; a light, sandy loam is best. Transplant plants into the garden after the last frost. Space 6 to 9 inches apart. Nemophila readily reseeds itself in the garden.

: By seed. To get a jump on warm weather in hot summer areas, sow seeds indoors 4 to 6 weeks prior to planting out. Seeds germinate in 7 to 12 days at 55% F. In cool summer areas, seeds can be sown in place outdoors in the spring as soon as the ground can be worked. Thin seedlings to a 6- to 9-inch spacing.

: This low-growing plant is wonderful in front of borders and as an edging for beds, walkways, and paths. Try it tucked between the paving stones in a patio. Plant it in rock gardens. It's a natural for containers.

elated species: Nemophila maculata is commonly called Five Spot. Very similar in growth habit, it's so named because the white, open-faced flowers have a purple spot at the tip of each petal.

Baby blue eyes related varieties: Most seed houses offer their own selection of the species. Sometimes available is Insignis Blue. Penny Black is a color breakthrough, with purple-black flowers.

baby blue eyes: Nemophila menziesii

