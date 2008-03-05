Annual gardens can brighten your exterior with beautiful flowers. Learn how to plan and plant annual gardens.
It'll save you money and help the environment. How can you grab water from your roof and your washing machine and use it to hydrate your plants?
Just because the winter is coming doesn't mean that your geraniums will be lost. Learn about how to preserve geraniums in this article.
According to the University of Georgia's College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, the pansy is most certainly not delicate. Learn more about pansies from this article.
If you live in the western parts of the U.S., the hot, dry conditions shouldn't stop you from having a colorful yard. Learn about the annuals you can plant for a hot-weather garden in this article.
Popular annuals found around the southeastern states of South Carolina, Georgia and Florida include petunias, marigolds and zinnias. Learn about annuals that thrive in the Southeast from this article.
Your kangaroo paw plant will grow best in moist, well-drained soil in a sunny, warm area.
You'd like to plant some petunias, but don't know how to care for them. Learn about how to care for petunias in this article.
You'd like to plant some mums in your garden, but are not sure how to care for them.
The gerbera daisy adds color and brightness to any room.
One traditionally pictures a winter garden as stark and bleak, banked with snow and leaves. Just under the surface, however, a winter garden can teem with life.
Annuals are primed to germinate quickly when conditions are right, grow speedily, and then make loads of flowers, fruits, roots and seeds. Learn all about annual flowers by checking out this annual flower pictures image gallery. You may get some ideas.
Floriography, or the language of flowers, stems from the coded messages of the Victorian era that facilitated the exchange of feelings among the simply unpoetic or those who were forbidden to verbally communicate their passions.
Asparagus fern is an attractive plant with star-shaped flowers that turn into pretty red and purple berries. Learn how to grow the asparagus fern in the garden and as a house plant.
American marigold is the largest of the marigolds. Great height and large flowers add loads of glowing color to flower beds, containers, and borders. Read more about this popular annual.
French marigolds are among the most popular annuals in American gardens. They come in an array of glowing yellows, oranges, golden, and reds and are often multicolored. Read about these garden favorites.
Love lies bleeding is a variety of Amaranthus with brightly colored ropes of flowers in red, white or bright green. They grow rapidly in hot weather with many colors and textures. Read more about this tropical foliage.
Moonflowers make a lovely display for a twilight stroll because they open in the evenings and reflect the moonlight. They grow quickly and rapidly stretch their vines up to 15 feet long. Read more about this mysterious flower.
Musk mallow is a flower for ornamental gardens. Each flower lasts only a single day, but the profusion of buds provides a continuous show of color. Read more about this brightly colored flower.
Common sage has lovely leathery, silver leaves and is also available in tricolor variegated forms that make handsome foliage plants. The oval leaves are hairy and fragrant. Read more about this hardy shrub.
Scaveola, also called fairy fan-flower, has blue to purple flowers shaped like fans. It is pretty in hanging baskets, or for use as ground cover. Read how to grow and care for scaveola
Signet marigolds are old-fashioned flowers with delicate texture and a delightfully fragrant foliage. They have tiny flowers only a half inch in diameter. Read more about this marvelous flower.
Statice, or sea lavender, is the perfect flower for cutting and drying. They make beautiful upright accents in mixed flower gardens, and are great for attracting butterflies. Read about these lovely flowers.
Vining petunias are a new type of petunias, whose flowers emerge from top to bottom. They are low maintenance and are ideal for hanging baskets. Read about other uses for vining petunias.
Annual plants fill your landscape with color and fragrance, adorn your vases with bouquets, and provide a harvest of vegetables and herbs. Learn about the many ways to use annual plants.
Snowstorm bacopa is a new annual in the U.S. It has hundreds of small white flowers on cascading stems and grows well in both sun and shade. Read more about this Proven Winner.
