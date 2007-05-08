Burro’s tail plant is a hanging plant with long stems covered with overlapping, blue-green, cylindrical leaves, looking much like an animal’s tail. The clustered, pink flowers are not common in cultivation.
Advertisement
This plant is extremely fragile and loses leaves when moved. Consequently, it should be left alone. There is a cultivar called the giant burro’s tail that doesn’t lose its leaves as readily. The fallen leaves root quickly and produce more plants.
Burro's Tail Plant Quick Facts:
Scientific Name: Sedum morganianum
Common Names: Burro’s Tail, Donkey’s Tail
Light Requirement for Burro's Tail Plant: Full Sun to Bright Light
Water Requirement for Burro's Tail Plant: Drench, Let Dry
Humidity for Burro's Tail Plant: Average Home
Temperature for Burro's Tail Plant: House to Cool
Fertilizer for Burro's Tail Plant: Balanced
Potting Mix for Burro's Tail Plant: Cactus
Propagation of Burro's Tail Plant: Leaf Cuttings, Stem Cuttings
Decorative Use for Burro's Tail Plant: Hanging Basket, Table
Care Rating for Burro's Tail Plant: Very Easy
Want to learn about house plants by type? Try these:
- House Plants
- Full Sun House Plants
- Bright Light House Plants
- Filtered Light House Plants
- Light Shade House Plants
- Hanging Basket House Plants
- Floor Plant House Plants
- Table Plant House Plants
- Terrarium Plant House Plants
- Very Easy House Plants
- Easy House Plants
- Demanding House Plants
- Temporary House Plants
- Flowering House Plants
- Climbing or Trailing House Plants
- House Plants with Colorful Foliage
- Fragrant House Plants
Learn how to care for house plants:
Learn how to care for house plants:
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:
Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer working out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho’s Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He’s the winner of the Perennial Plant Association’s 2006 Garden Media Award.