Burro's tail plant is aptly named for its long stems' cylindrical shape. See more pictures of house plants.

Burro’s tail plant is a hanging plant with long stems covered with overlapping, blue-green, cylindrical leaves, looking much like an animal’s tail. The clustered, pink flowers are not common in cultivation.

This plant is extremely fragile and loses leaves when moved. Consequently, it should be left alone. There is a cultivar called the giant burro’s tail that doesn’t lose its leaves as readily. The fallen leaves root quickly and produce more plants.

Burro's Tail Plant Quick Facts:

Scientific Name: Sedum morganianum

Common Names: Burro’s Tail, Donkey’s Tail

Light Requirement for Burro's Tail Plant: Full Sun to Bright Light

Water Requirement for Burro's Tail Plant: Drench, Let Dry

Humidity for Burro's Tail Plant: Average Home

Temperature for Burro's Tail Plant: House to Cool

Fertilizer for Burro's Tail Plant: Balanced

Potting Mix for Burro's Tail Plant: Cactus

Propagation of Burro's Tail Plant: Leaf Cuttings, Stem Cuttings

Decorative Use for Burro's Tail Plant: Hanging Basket, Table

Care Rating for Burro's Tail Plant: Very Easy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer working out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho’s Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He’s the winner of the Perennial Plant Association’s 2006 Garden Media Award.