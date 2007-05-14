Advertisement
House plants bring the fresh beauty of the outdoors inside your home. Learn about different kinds of house plants and how to care for them.
'Easy-to-care' has always been a big plus for indoor plants. Which ones are impossible to kill?
How many poinsettias have languished on high shelves so children and pets can't munch on their dangerous leaves? It may all have been for naught. The poinsettia's poisonous rep is a bit unfair.
Elephant's ear is a colocasia plant with large leaves. Learn more about other characteristics of elephant's ears.
You have creepy, flying gnats on your plants, and you'd like to learn how to get rid of them. Here's how to get rid of gnats in your houseplants.
You bought a calathea plant, and now have to learn how to care for it. Learn about how to care for a calathea plant in this article.
You bought some bamboo plants to decorate your home, and now realize that you don't know how to care for them. Learn about how to care for bamboo plants this article.
The desert rose plant requires moist, well-drained soil, full sunlight and warm temperatures in order to grow.
Peace lilies are the perfect plant to add color to a room or office.
Your gardenia bush is sure to thrive if you care for it correctly.
From wriggling amoebas to roving rhinos, delicate dandelions to majestic redwoods, everything that lives on Earth needs one superstar element to survive: water. But succulents need a little less water than some of their thirstier counterparts.
The torch cactus is the one that comes to mind when you think of a desert cactus. This species of cactus grows between fifteen and twenty feet tall. The torch cactus can also grow heavy branches when mature. Learn how to grow and care for the torch cactus in this article.
The tephrocactus is often compared to the prickly pear cactus, another cactus known for its spines. The spines of the tephrocactus are typically long and flexible. Sometimes the spines appear long and twisted. Learn how to care for the tephrocactus.
Trichodiadema olearea is a type of cactus that belongs to the same family as the living stones plant. The branches are long, slender, and arched with short leaves. This plant requires bright light and good air circulation. Learn how to grow and care for this house plant.
Ananas are a world-famous family of plants that include the pineapple. They are short-stemmed ground-growing plants with leaves that can grow three or more feet tall outdoors. Learn more about these tall, delicious bromeliads in this article.
Billbergias are among the easiest bromeliads to produce from seed, probably because fresh seed is fairly easy to get. These fast-growing plants were named after a Swedish botanist. Learn more about the tough, tolerant Billbergia in this article.
Catopsis bromeliads grow in Florida, the Caribbean, and tropical South America. Their seeds are slow to germinate and the seedlings also take their time. The plants eventually show green leaves that are soft and spineless. Learn more about Catopsis.
Cryptanthus are a type of bromeliad that do not grow stems. They have beautiful foliage with colorful, curling leaves that come in many colors. They are also easy to grow and make an indoor favorite. Learn more about these "hidden flowers."
Bromeliads are plants that grow from the southern United States through Argentina. They can vary greatly in size, shape, color, and ease of growth. Learn about their characteristics and how to properly light, water, pot, and fertilize these plants.
Dyckia are bromeliads that mostly grow in Brazil. These succulent plants are tough, hardy plants that can grow easily without needing a lot of special care. Learn more about these flowers that were named in honor of a prince who love plants.
The great majority of bromeliads in the Guzmania genus are found in the highlands of Colombia and Costa Rica. They have shiny leaves with smooth edges and their flowers are typically a white or yellowish color. Learn more about these unique plants.
Neoregelia contains about 50 species and many varieties. Most are from eastern Brazil. They were named in honor of Eduard A. von Regel, the 19th century superintendent of the Botanic Garden in St. Petersburg, Russia. Learn more about Neoregalia.
Nidularia get their name from the Latin word for "nest" because of the unique leaf structures that they grow just before their flowers bloom. These Brazilian plants like to grow on decaying logs. Learn much more about Nidularia in this article.
In the late 19th century, a French plant collector was the first to begin cultivating porteas. These beautiful Brazilian plants love bright light and can grow to be quite large. Learn more about these tall, magnificent plants in this article.
Tillandsia was named after a Finnish professor. The genus contains about 500 different species. You can find Tillandsia anywhere from the southern United States to southern Argentina, and it will grow on almost anything. Learn more about Tillandsia.
The Vriesea were named after a Dutch botanist. They can grow from five inches to five feet tall, and are found from Mexico to Brazil. Many of them grow well indoors and have been favorites of indoor gardeners for years. Read more about Vriesea.
