Black-eyed peas can take almost four months to grow.

Black-eyed peas can take some time to grow, but that specific time is up to you. For more information on growing black-eyed peas, see below.

Growing California Black-Eye Peas

Black-eyed peas can tolerate high temperatures but are very sensitive to cold: The slightest frost will harm them.

They grow well in the South. Some Northern areas may not have a long enough growing season to accommodate them from seeds; unfortunately, they don't grow well from transplants. If your area has a long enough warm season, plant black-eyed peas from seed four weeks after the average date of last frost.

Black-eyed peas will tolerate poor soil. In fact, like other legumes, they're often grown to improve the soil. Well-drained, well-worked soil that's high in organic matter increases their productivity. Sow seeds directly in the garden 1/2 inch deep and about 2 inches apart. Thin them to 3 to 4 inches apart when they're easy enough to handle.

Harvesting California Black-Eyed Peas

The time from planting to harvest is 70 to 110 days. Pick the pods at whatever stage of maturity you desire -- either young and tender or fully matured to use dried.

Types of California Black-Eyed Peas

Since these black-eyed peas grow well in the South, it's no surprise some of the different types are named after Southern states and flowers. These include:

California Black-eye, harvest in 75 days; produces 8-inch pods.

Mississippi Silver, harvest in 65 days; has green pods that are streaked with pink.

Magnolia Blackeye, harvest in 70 days; is creamy colored and disease resistant.

