The joys of vegetable gardening range from planning in winter to harvesting in the summer or fall. Northing adds more to your meals than fresh beans, tomatoes, or zucchini. Enjoy a new crop of vegetable delights every week.

Vegetable gardens are unlike any other garden on your property. These gardens can be as attractive as a flower border -- with many different types of plants: annuals and perennials, and warm-season and cool-season plants. Try different types of new varieties of vegetables. With a vegetable garden, you're not locked into what you planted last year.

On these pages, we'll show you everything you need to know about creating a vegetable garden.

Starting a Vegetable Garden

Before planting a vegetable garden, you'll want to make sure that you have given yourself the best chance at success. We'll show you how to assess your climate for a vegetable garden, design and layout your vegetable garden, improve your vegetable garden soil, compost, and start a vegetable garden in this section.

Planting a Vegetable Garden

Once you're done the groundwork for starting a vegetable garden, you're ready to plant a vegetable garden. In this section, we'll teach you how to transplant vegetable seedlings from indoors, care for vegetable seedlings, seed directly in the vegetable garden, start new vegetable plants from parts of existing vegetable plants, and space vegetables the proper length apart.

Caring for a Vegetable Garden

Even the most carefully planned vegetable garden will not flourish unless it is given the proper attention and care. Learn how to stake vegetables, weed a vegetable garden, create good mulches for the vegetable garden, water a vegetable garden, prepare it for winter, and control pests through chemical and organic methods.

Vegetable Garden Growing Tips

Know you have a problem in the vegetable garden, but you're not sure what it is? We'll answer a variety of common questions and give you insider tips for the best methods. For example, plant near the kitchen window for easy access to the best vegetables. Check out our vegetable garden growing tips.

Vegetables

The best part of growing a vegetable garden is the edible bounty it produces at the end of the season. We'll help you choose the different vegetables for your garden. We'll teach you how to grow specific vegetables. Learn about the different vegetable types. If you can't wait until next season, we'll show you how to select and store vegetables, as well as the health benefits for vegetables.

