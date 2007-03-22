They may be called black-eye peas, but the "eyes" are sometimes actually brown or purple -- which doesn't make this pea any less delicious.
In this article, we will discuss growing California Black-Eye Peas, selecting California Black-Eye Peas and the nutritional value of California Black-Eye Peas.
Black-eyed peas are sensitive to cold, can be most easily grown in the South and can actually improve the quality of the soil they are grown in.
Black-eyed peas are tender annuals. Depending on the variety, they can be either bushy or climbing plants. The seeds on the dwarf varieties are usually white with a dark spot (the "black eye") where they're attached to the pod; sometimes the spots are brown or purple. This vegetable is also called "cowpea," "field pea," and "Southern pea."
Common Name: California Black-eye Pea
Scientific Name: Vigna unguiculata
Hardiness: Very Tender (harvest before the first frost)
