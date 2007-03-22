If you've ever had cowpeas or Southern peas, you've had black-eyed peas. See more pictures of vegetables.

They may be called black-eye peas, but the "eyes" are sometimes actually brown or purple -- which doesn't make this pea any less delicious.

In this article, we will discuss growing California Black-Eye Peas, selecting California Black-Eye Peas and the nutritional value of California Black-Eye Peas.

Black-eyed peas are sensitive to cold, can be most easily grown in the South and can actually improve the quality of the soil they are grown in.

Black-eyed peas are tender annuals. Depending on the variety, they can be either bushy or climbing plants. The seeds on the dwarf varieties are usually white with a dark spot (the "black eye") where they're attached to the pod; sometimes the spots are brown or purple. This vegetable is also called "cowpea," "field pea," and "Southern pea."

Common Name: California Black-eye Pea

Scientific Name: Vigna unguiculata

Hardiness: Very Tender (harvest before the first frost)

In the next section, we'll discuss how to grow California Black-Eye Peas.

