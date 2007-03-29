Caring for a Vegetable Garden

You can get a great sense of achievement from planting your vegetable garden, but keep in mind that your labors are by no means over when the seeds are in the ground. Even a small garden of tomatoes and squash requires a certain amount of time and care.

Vegetable Gardens Image Gallery

Advertisement

The benefits of a well-maintained, weed-free garden are immeasurable. Vegetables that have to compete with weeds for water and nutrients become frail and sickly; weeds can also harbor diseases and insect pests. These articles will show you how to maintain a clean, healthy garden. The end result will be great vegetables as well as a feeling of accomplishment.

Staking Vegetables

Some vegetable plants, particularly tomatoes, need extra support in order to grow well. Stakes, cages, and trellis systems can all help these plants grow tall and strong, supporting healthy plants and a good harvest.

Weeding a Vegetable Garden

Weeds rob water and nutrients from your vegetable plants, so it's very important to keep them at bay. The best way to remove weeds is to chop off the top of the weed at ground level -- you may have to repeat this several times, but eventually the weed will die.

Vegetable Garden Mulches

Organic and inorganic mulches can improve the texture of your soil and help keep weeds under control. There are many kinds of mulch to choose from. You must be careful when applying mulches to make sure you don't damage your vegetable plants in the process.

Watering a Vegetable Garden

If rainfall alone isn't giving your plants enough water, you'll need to consider watering options. There are several irrigation methods that can give you an easy solution to keeping your plants watered and healthy.

Preparing a Vegetable Garden for Winter

After your fall harvest, it's time to put the garden to bed for winter. Preparing your garden at the end of the season will make it easier to start up your new garden next spring.

Controlling Vegetable Garden Pests

Vegetable garden pests can destroy your crop, robbing you of your hard-earned harvest. There are many methods you can use to spot and eliminate garden pests.

Guide to Vegetable Garden Pests

Different types of vegetable garden pests attack different plants and can range from minor nuisances to major problems. Identify and eliminate these pests as early as possible to protect your garden from damage.

Vegetable Garden Growing Tips

Your vegetable garden needs the basics: light, water, good soil, and cooperative weather. But there are additional steps you can take to help ensure a healthy garden and a bountiful crop.

Want more information about vegetable gardens? Visit these links: