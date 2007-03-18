Carrots are one of the most popular and well-loved vegetables . The taproot of the carrot plant is the part that's eaten, and it comes in a variety of shapes and sizes. Carrots are particularly rich in antioxidants , and are a wonderful way to add flavor and texture to



The part of the carrot that is eaten is its taproot. See more pictures of vegetables.



About Carrots



Carrots are hardy biennials that are grown as annuals. They have a rosette of finely divided, fern-like leaves growing from a swollen, fleshy taproot. The root, which varies in size and shape, is generally a tapered cylinder that grows up to l0 inches long in different shades of orange.





Common Name:

Carrot

Scientific Name:

Daucus carota sativis



Hardiness: Hardy (

may survive first frost

)





