If you don't have a bag of carrots sitting in your refrigerator or carrots growing in your garden, you should -- they're anything but ordinary when it comes to nutrition.





Carrots are high in vitamin A.



Health Benefits of Carrots



One of carrots' fat-fighting features is their respectable fiber content, half of which is the soluble fiber calcium pectate. Soluble fiber may help lower blood-cholesterol levels by binding with and eliminating bile acids, triggering

to be drawn out of the bloodstream to make more bile acids.



Carrots have few rivals when it comes to beta-carotene. A mere half-cup serving of cooked carrots packs a walloping four times the RDA of

in the form of protective beta-carotene. One raw carrot supposedly contains as much, though it's not clear if all of it's usable by your body. Beta-carotene may ward off cancers of the stomach, cervix , uterus, and the oral cavity, and it helps prevent

due to its

abilities. The National Cancer Institute is studying the whole family of umbelliferous foods, of which carrots are a member, for protective effects. Recent research results from Harvard University suggest that people who eat more than five carrots a week are much less likely to suffer a

than those who eat only one carrot a month

Finally, like Mom said, carrots do help your eyes. The retina of the eye needs vitamin A to function; a

causes

. Though extra vitamin A won't help you see better, its antioxidant properties may help prevent

and keep your eyes healthy.





Nutritional Values of Fresh and Cooked Carrot



Serving Size: 1/2 cup chopped



Calories 27 Fat <1 g

Saturated Fat 0 g Cholesterol 0 mg

Carbohydrate 6 g Protein 1 g Dietary Fiber 2 g Sodium 45 mg Vitamin A 13,418 IU Vitamin B6 <1 mg Manganese <1 mg Potassium 183 mg Carotenoids 10,138 micrograms

