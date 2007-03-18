Health Benefits of Carrots
If you don't have a bag of carrots sitting in your refrigerator or carrots growing in your garden, you should -- they're anything but ordinary when it comes to nutrition.
One of carrots' fat-fighting features is their respectable fiber content, half of which is the soluble fiber calcium pectate. Soluble fiber may help lower blood-cholesterol levels by binding with and eliminating bile acids, triggering cholesterol to be drawn out of the bloodstream to make more bile acids.
Carrots have few rivals when it comes to beta-carotene. A mere half-cup serving of cooked carrots packs a walloping four times the RDA of vitamin A in the form of protective beta-carotene. One raw carrot supposedly contains as much, though it's not clear if all of it's usable by your body. Beta-carotene may ward off cancers of the stomach, cervix, uterus, and the oral cavity, and it helps prevent heart disease due to its antioxidant abilities. The National Cancer Institute is studying the whole family of umbelliferous foods, of which carrots are a member, for protective effects. Recent research results from Harvard University suggest that people who eat more than five carrots a week are much less likely to suffer a stroke than those who eat only one carrot a month
Carrots are high in vitamin A.
Finally, like Mom said, carrots do help your eyes. The retina of the eye needs vitamin A to function; a deficiency of vitamin A causes night blindness. Though extra vitamin A won't help you see better, its antioxidant properties may help prevent cataracts and keep your eyes healthy.
Nutritional Values of Fresh and Cooked CarrotServing Size: 1/2 cup chopped
|Calories
|27
|Fat
|<1 g
|Saturated Fat
|0 g
|Cholesterol
|0 mg
|Carbohydrate
|6 g
|Protein
|1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2 g
|Sodium
|45 mg
|Vitamin A
|13,418 IU
|Vitamin B6
|<1 mg
|Manganese
|<1 mg
|Potassium
|183 mg
|Carotenoids
|10,138 micrograms
