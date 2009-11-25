How Chili Peppers Work

Nonculinary Uses of Chili Peppers
Chili peppers are bursting with free-radical scouring antioxidants, and studies show that capsaicin exhibits antiviral and antibacterial properties as well [source: Plant Cultures]. Proven topical applications of chili peppers include creams, gels, lotions and patches to relieve joint and nerve pain often associated with osteoarthritis and diabetic neuropathy. In the future, capsaicin injections may replace cortisone injections [Carter, Lazar and Burch].
While capsaicin irritates, it may also have homeopathic qualities. In fact, scientists believe that capsaicin may be able deplete substance P, the neurotransmitter that alerts the central nervous system to pain [source: Block and Beale].
Capsaicin has several other medical uses, including:
- Lowering blood pressure
- Lowering serum cholesterol [source: Domini]
- Working as an anticoagulant [source:Tso, Love, Ibañez, Ross]
- Treating herpes [source: University of Toronto]
- Relieving stomach pain[source: Tso, Love, Ibañez, Ross]
- Treating shingles [source: Stankus, Dlugopolski and Packer]
Ongoing studies show promise in the prevention and control of an array of conditions, including:
- Post-surgical pain [source: Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center]
- Cancer prevention and treatment [source: University of Pittsburgh Medical Center]
- Heart attack prevention [source: ScienceDaily]
- Stroke prevention [source: ScienceDaily]
- Pneumonia prevention and treatment
- Migraine relief [source: WebMD]
Two common commercial uses of chili pepper derivatives are pepper spray and food and cosmetic dyes developed from oleoresin [source: The Chile Pepper Institute]. But Chinese police also serve them to sleepy motorists to keep them awake at the wheel, and at one time, chili peppers were used to stop advancing soldiers [source: Reuters].
Cayenne powder also has several different uses. Gardeners use it to deter mammals and insects, and homeowners use it to repel ants, squirrels and other wildlife. Some people even add a dash of cayenne powder to their socks to keep their feet warm [source: The World Bank].
