How Chili Peppers Work

Chili peppers are bursting with free-radical scouring antioxidants, and studies show that capsaicin exhibits antiviral and antibacterial properties as well [source: Plant Cultures]. Proven topical applications of chili peppers include creams, gels, lotions and patches to relieve joint and nerve pain often associated with osteoarthritis and diabetic neuropathy. In the future, capsaicin injections may replace cortisone injections [Carter, Lazar and Burch].

While capsaicin irritates, it may also have homeopathic qualities. In fact, scientists believe that capsaicin may be able deplete substance P, the neurotransmitter that alerts the central nervous system to pain [source: Block and Beale].

Capsaicin has several other medical uses, including:

Ongoing studies show promise in the prevention and control of an array of conditions, including:

Two common commercial uses of chili pepper derivatives are pepper spray and food and cosmetic dyes developed from oleoresin [source: The Chile Pepper Institute]. But Chinese police also serve them to sleepy motorists to keep them awake at the wheel, and at one time, chili peppers were used to stop advancing soldiers [source: Reuters].

Cayenne powder also has several different uses. Gardeners use it to deter mammals and insects, and homeowners use it to repel ants, squirrels and other wildlife. Some people even add a dash of cayenne powder to their socks to keep their feet warm [source: The World Bank].

Pepper Spray When sprayed in the face, pepper spray causes instantaneous blindness and excruciating pain. The culprit of all that pain and suffering is capsaicin. In addition to temporary blindness, pepper spray can also cause nausea and an inability to breathe when inhaled [source: WomensLaw.org] . Pepper spray has also been shown to be effective against animals. In fact, a recent study shows that a certain bear pepper spray was 94 percent effective against grizzly bears [source: The Sierra Club].

