Peppers, Hot and Sweet



Peppers, both sweet and hot, are

easy to grow.

See more pictures of peppers

and pepper recipes.



Pepper plants can be an attractive addition to your garden, and they'll provide both sweet and hot peppers for your salads and stir-fries . In this article, we'll talk about

.



Colorful ornamental peppers last longer than flowers and add festive color and texture to beds and borders. Plants range from six inches to several feet tall and have a tidy growth habit. The glossy fruits grow from an inch or less in length to more than six inches and can be pointy, round, or blocky. They have bright colors and waxy coats. Foliage may be green or purple, and peppers range from cream through yellow, orange, red, purple, and brownish-black.





Common Name: Peppers

Scientific Name: Capsicum annuum



Hardiness: Tender (will die at first frost)





In the next section, we'll show you how to grow sweet and hot peppers in your own vegetable garden



Want even more information about sweet and hot peppers? Try these links:

