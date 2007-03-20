Peppers, Hot and Sweet

Peppers, both sweet and hot, are
easy to grow.
See more pictures of peppers
and pepper recipes.
Colorful ornamental peppers last longer than flowers and add festive color and texture to beds and borders. Plants range from six inches to several feet tall and have a tidy growth habit. The glossy fruits grow from an inch or less in length to more than six inches and can be pointy, round, or blocky. They have bright colors and waxy coats. Foliage may be green or purple, and peppers range from cream through yellow, orange, red, purple, and brownish-black.
Common Name: Peppers
Scientific Name: Capsicum annuum
Hardiness: Tender (will die at first frost)
In the next section, we'll show you how to grow sweet and hot peppers in your own vegetable garden.
Want even more information about sweet and hot peppers? Try these links:
- Bell Pepper Garnishes: Learn to make fun and attractive garnishes with bell peppers.
- Vegetable Gardens: Grow a full harvest of great vegetables this year.
- Gardening: We answer your questions about all things that come from the garden.