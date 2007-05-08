The brightly colored, daisylike flowers that cover the cineraria make it a popular gift plant. The flowers can be white, pink, red, blue, or purple, often with a white ring surrounding a contrasting central disk. The leaves are medium green and roughly arrow-shaped.
The cineraria is usually purchased in full bloom and thrown away when it becomes unattractive. It can be grown from seed but only in a cool room. Watch out for whiteflies and aphids.
Cineraria Quick Facts:
Scientific Name: Senecio cruentus
Common Name: Cineraria
Light Requirement for Cineraria: Bright Light
Water Requirement for Cineraria: Evenly Moist
Humidity for Cineraria: High
Temperature for Cineraria: Cool to Cold
Fertilizer for Cineraria: Balanced
Potting Mix for Cineraria: All-Purpose
Propagation of Cineraria: Seed
Decorative Use for Cineraria: Table
Care Rating for Cineraria: Temporary
Learn how to care for house plants:
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:
Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer working out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho’s Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He’s the winner of the Perennial Plant Association’s 2006 Garden Media Award.