Cineraria has multicolored flowers and is best displayed when in bloom. See more pictures of house plants.

The brightly colored, daisylike flowers that cover the cineraria make it a popular gift plant. The flowers can be white, pink, red, blue, or purple, often with a white ring surrounding a contrasting central disk. The leaves are medium green and roughly arrow-shaped.

The cineraria is usually purchased in full bloom and thrown away when it becomes unattractive. It can be grown from seed but only in a cool room. Watch out for whiteflies and aphids.

Cineraria Quick Facts:

Scientific Name: Senecio cruentus

Common Name: Cineraria

Light Requirement for Cineraria: Bright Light

Water Requirement for Cineraria: Evenly Moist

Humidity for Cineraria: High

Temperature for Cineraria: Cool to Cold

Fertilizer for Cineraria: Balanced

Potting Mix for Cineraria: All-Purpose

Propagation of Cineraria: Seed

Decorative Use for Cineraria: Table

Care Rating for Cineraria: Temporary

Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer working out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho’s Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He’s the winner of the Perennial Plant Association’s 2006 Garden Media Award.